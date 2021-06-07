Clara Sue Woody, 86, of Benton passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021, at her home in Benton. She is survived by her son, Dane Woody of Benton; snd son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Sheila Woody of Benton. The family will have a private service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Benton Station Baptist Church, 909 Benton Station Road, Benton, TN 37307. Serenity Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cleveland will be handling the arrangements.
