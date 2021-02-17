Fred D. “Danny” Barnes, 75, of Athens went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville. He was a native and lifelong resident of McMinn County, a son of the late Fred and Gustay Plemons Barnes Brazzell, and was preceded in death by stepfather, Lemuel Brazzell; brother, Earl Barnes; sister, Barbara Barham; and brother, Richard Barnes. He retired after 30 years working with UPS and was a Vietnam Era veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a member of Manila Lodge #50 and Alhambra Shrine and was a 32nd degree Mason. He was a Christian and served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher for many years. He was a member of Delano Baptist Church. Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Cathy Bradford Barnes of Athens; daughter and son-in-law, Kim and Kevin Hoppe of Athens; grandson and fiancée, Nathan Cook and Olivia Kuykendall of Athens; granddaughter, Rachel Cook of Athens; grandson and wife, Ryan and Laura Hoppe of Hixson; brother-in-law, Leroy Barham of Riceville; sister-in-law, Brenda Barnes of Riceville; and several nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, in the chapel of Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home. Interment will follow in McMinn Memory Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Nathan Cook, Ryan Hoppe, Gavyn Ward, Kevin Hoppe and Kevin Barham. The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Fred-Barnes Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.