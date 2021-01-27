Ernest “Ernie” Boyd, 92, of Athens passed away Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at his residence. A native and lifelong resident of McMinn County, he was the son of the late Carse V. and Maude Beele Fields Boyd. He was of the Baptist faith and was the retired plant manager at Cherokee Photo of Athens and Fox Photo of San Antonio, Texas. He was an avid golfer and a member at Ridgewood Golf Club. He was a member of Meridian Sun Lodge #50 F&AM. He was also a member of Alhambra Shrine of Chattanooga, and American Legion Post #68. He served in Japan and Korea in the U.S. Air Force. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Helene Belshe Boyd; his brothers, Edd, C.W. Carey “Blackie,” Kenneth and Carl Boyd; and sisters, Gladys Farner, DeLois Wilson, Myrtle Thompson, Edith Gregg and Elnora Clayton. Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law, Charles “Eddie” and Jane Boyd of Athens; one sister Kathryn Wilson of Athens; three grandchildren, Misty Boyd Elkins, Pastor C. Brett and Julie Boyd and Wendy Boyd Martin; five great-grandchildren, Jacob Elkins, Olivia Elkins, Hunter Boyd, Kinslee Greene, and Emilee Martin; one great-great-grandson, Easton Elkins; and several nieces and nephews. A Masonic funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, in the chapel of Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home. The interment will be in McMinn Memory Gardens with military honors following the service. Pallbearers will be David Boyd, Carlos Wilson, Charles Clayton, Danny Farner, Hunter Boyd, Jacob Elkins and Chris Hafley. The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday before the service. Those unable to attend may send condolences at www.laycockhobbs.com/notices/Ernest-Boyd Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
