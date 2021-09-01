Ethelene Bivens Burris, 97, of the Goodsprings community, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. She was the oldest member of Goodsprings Baptist Church. Ethelene had the gift of cooking, sewing, and quilting. In her later years, she loved to ride along the river with her son, Tommy. Ethelene attended Bobbie’s Beauty School, formerly in Athens, where she graduated as a beautician. Her joys in life centered around her loving family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be missed by all her family and friends. She was a daughter of the late John and Flora Bivens. Ethelene was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Burris; one son, Charles Burris; one great-granddaughter, Leila Jade Dillard; and 15 brothers and sisters. She is survived by two sons, Johnny Burris (Justine) and Tommy Burris; daughter-in-law, Tammy Burris; four grandchildren, Chris Burris (NeeNah), Sera Burris (Phillip James Dillard), Amy Brackin (Curt), and Amanda Susie McKay (Steven Barker); six great-grandchildren, Kaylee Rae McKay, Gunnar, Kolten, and Ryder Burris, and Tanner and Bailey Brackin; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 3, at Goodsprings Baptist Church with Dr. David Lones officiating. Family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow the service in Goodsprings Cemetery. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you are unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
