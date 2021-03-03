Linford Creed Bull, 83, of Athens passed away Monday, March 1, 2021. He had a blessed and well-lived life and loved everyone. He was a son of the late Rufus and Delma Bull. Linford was a member of Wildwood Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He also served in the Gideons International. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Jeanette Bull; daughter, Teresa Watson; great-grandchild, Charleigh Lennon Knam; brothers and sisters-in-law, Hoyt Bull, Eldon Bull, Russell Bull, Marcel and Jewel Bull, Don and Betty Bull, and Jimmy Bull; and brothers-in-law, Harold Powers and Larry Powers. Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Robbie and Joy Bull; daughter and son-in-law, Tanya and Robby Davis; grandchildren, Jeanie and Grant Thompson, Kelly and Jason Curtis, Jillian and Bryan Knam, Travis and Erika Bull, Gary Hammons and Sarah Underhill, Jacob and Whitney Bull, Cody and Alison Bull, Crystal Hammons, and Emma and Dalton Croft; great-grandchildren, Avery and Eli Thompson, Dayne Curtis, Haleigh Shell, Hayden and Mason Knam, Javalynn and Colin Bull, Caitlyn, Wilson, Paisley, and Sawyer Bull, and Adelaide Bull; brothers and sisters-in-law, Tony and Linda Bull, and Bernard and Barbara Bull; and sisters-in-law, Bobbie Bull, Judy Bull, Joanne Powers and Betty King. He had many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to caregivers, Candy Hooper and Sandy McKee, and to Caris Hospice and Dominion Senior Living. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3, at Wildwood Baptist Church with Dr. Bill Vest and Cody Bull officiating. Family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday prior to the service at the church. Family and friends will assemble at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 4, at Bordwine Funeral Home and proceed to New Zion Cemetery for the 11 a.m. committal service. Serving as pallbearers will be his grandsons, Travis Bull, Gary Hammons, Jacob Bull, Cody Bull, Bryan Knam, Jason Curtis, Grant Thompson and Dalton Croft. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Wildwood Baptist Church, 1045 Hwy. 39 E., Englewood, TN 37329; or Gideons International, P.O. Box 4, Athens, TN 37303-0004. We request social distancing and wearing masks. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you are unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bord winefuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.