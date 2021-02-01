Dr. William David Fisher of Blairs, Va., passed away on Jan. 28, 2021, at the age of 90. He was born on March 18, 1930, to the late Essie Fisher Dansby and S.C. Fisher in Volens, Va. He was predeceased by his wife, Nancy Anne McWhorter Fisher. Bill received a Ph.D. from Duke University and worked at Oak Ridge National Laboratory before becoming an optometrist. He received his OD in optometry from N.E. College of Optometry in Boston, Mass. He opened his own practice in Gate City, Va., in 1977 and practiced for over 30 years. He and his wife, Nancy, were both licensed pilots and enjoyed traveling together. Bill is survived by his son, Karl William Fisher and wife, Jennifer, of Durham, N.C.; his daughter, Karen Fisher Davenport of Blairs, Va.; his grandsons, William Lee Fisher of Raleigh, N.C., and Zachary Thomas Davenport of Guyton, Ga.; and his great-grandchildren, Brantley Rayce Davenport and Addison Marie Davenport of Guyton, Ga. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, of Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the Fisher family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com
