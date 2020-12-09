Richard Lonnie Witt Jr., 58, passed away Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at his home. He was a native of Athens and a resident of Rockford. He was a member of Central Baptist Church in Athens. He worked for Red Food Stores, Ingles and Sav-A-Lot for many years before moving to Blount County, where he worked for Blount Memorial Hospital for 14 years. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife, Mary Witt; son and daughter-in-law, Eric Z. and Melanie Witt; stepdaughter, Kimberly Wyrick; stepson, Marcus England; grandchildren, Destin Witt, Addison Wyrick, and Raelynn Wyrick; mother, Patsy Johnson; sister and brother-in-law, Sherri and Lamechee Jones Sr.; mother-in-law, Peggy Reed, who was also a loving caregiver along with nephew, Caleb Palmer; several nieces and nephews; and many other extended family members and special friends. He was preceded in death by father, R.L. Witt; and sister, June Witt. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday in the chapel of Biereley-Hale Funeral Home with John Johnson Jr. and the Rev. Lamechee Jones officiating. By adhering to the health and business operation guidelines by the CDC and the governor’s office for services, you are asked to continue wearing masks and social distancing. Should you be sick, feel sick or quarantined, please stay at home. If you are not able to attend, you are encouraged to visit www.biereleyhale.com to sign the guest book or leave private condolences for the family to read. Family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Biereley-Hale Funeral Home of Madisonville is in charge of arrangements.
