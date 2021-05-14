Ronald Eugene Moses, 64, of Ten Mile passed away on Thursday morning, May 6, 2021, at Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga. He was born on Nov. 26, 1956, in Athens, a son of the late Reece and Louise Johnson Moses. Ronald was a member of the Carpenter Local 74 Union and served in the Tieler Chair for the Athens Elks Lodge. He also served six years of the Army National Guard. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Charles and Allie Johnson; and two uncles, Bob Johnson and Bill Johnson. Ronald leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife, Patricia Bolton Moses; one uncle, Ted Johnson (Donna); two aunts, Mary Gray and Virginia Watson (Hoyt); and special friends, Jackie Baker, Darrell Roderick and Chris White. A memorial service will be held at Central Baptist Church on Nash Drive in Athens on May 14 at 6:30 p.m. There will be a reception immediately following for the family. The family requests that memorials be made to the American Cancer Society in Ronald’s memory. Share a memory of Ronald and/or your personal condolences with his family by visiting his memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist his family with these arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.