Beulah Grace Vaughn Malone, 66, of Niota passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at Tennova Healthcare in Cleveland. The family will be having a graveside service on Saturday, Nov. 6, at 1 p.m. at Cochran Graveyard in Englewood. Everyone is welcome to join. For more information, call Ed Vaughn at 423-507-3516 or Patsy Riggs at 423-920-0564.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.