Harold Creed Raper, 86, of Englewood passed away Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, at his residence. A native of the Gudger community near Madisonville and a longtime resident of McMinn County, he was a son of the late John Ruel and Nannie Imogene Thomas Raper. He was preceded in death by a sister, Maxine Brown; and brother, John Thomas Raper. Harold was a member of Fairview Baptist Church and retired from Thomas & Betts as a supervisor. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Rose Peridore Raper; daughter, Ginger Goforth and husband, Vic, of Athens; sons, Robert Raper and wife, Vickie, of Fair Play S.C., John Raper and wife, Brenda, of Greenback, Richard Raper and wife, Stephanie, of Englewood, and Greg Raper and wife, Denise, of Bellmont, Ca.; grandchildren, Dustin Raper and wife, Kylene, Alicia Arango, Jennifer Cohenour and husband, Michael, Nathan Raper and wife, Megan, Dakota Raper, Gregory Allen Raper Jr. and Caden Goforth: great-grandchildren, Colton, Emmarie and Axton; sister, Sandra Deal and husband, Danny, of Athens; and brother, Bill Raper and wife, Judy, of Madisonville. Private graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, at McMinn Memory Gardens with Pastor Matthew Herrell and Pastor Scott Cardin officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be Dustin Raper, Nathan Raper, Dakota Raper, Andy Raper, Joel Raper and Vic Goforth. If you are unable to attend the visitation or funeral service, sign the online registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Harold Creed Raper.
