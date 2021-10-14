Patricia “Marlene” Moore Smith, 69, of Athens passed away Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at Park West Medical Center in Knoxville. She was a native of Del Rio and a longtime resident of McMinn County. She was the daughter of the late Arthell and Thelma Smith Moore. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Steve Dillon Moore; and a nephew, Aaron Moore. Marlene was a loving and devoted fiancée, sister, aunt and great-aunt. She loved her family and would do anything for them. She especially enjoyed being with her great-nieces and nephews. Marlene loved people and loved to talk. She will be missed by all that knew her. She was associated with McMinn County School systems for 36 years as a teacher, most of which was at Englewood Elementary School. She received her Master’s Degree from the University of Tennessee of Knoxville. She is survived by her loving and devoted fiancé, Billy Joe Schultz of Englewood; sister and brother-in-law, Janie and Bert Mullen of Newport; brothers and sisters-in-law, Warren and Penny Moore of Virginia, and Carroll and Susie Moore of Del Rio; nieces, Kelley and spouse, Shannon Moore, Hannah Mullen, Emma Mullen, and Ashley and spouse, Jonas Clevenger; nephew, Kevin and spouse, Janet Moore; great-nieces, Averley Moore, Cambree Clevenger, Brylee Clevenger, Julia Moore and Lilly Moore; great-nephews, Kamen Clevenger, Grant Moore, and David Moore; and a special longtime friend, Nancy Cochran. A graveside service was conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14, at Shiloh Cemetery in Pigeon Forge with Billy Joe Schultz officiating. The family received friends on Wednesday, Oct. 13, at Smith Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m. Family served as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you make a donation in Marlene’s honor to a charity of your choice. If you were unable to attend this service or visitation, sign the guest register at www.smithfuneralandcremationservicesofathens.com Smith Funeral & Cremation Services of Athens is honored to serve the family of Patricia “Marlene” Moore Smith.
