James D. Hutcheson, 64, of Athens passed away on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at a Chattanooga hospital. He was born on April 10, 1957, in Bradenton, Fla., a son of the later James Melvin and Dorothy Lee Hutcheson. He was of the Baptist faith and a veteran of the United States Army. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Norma Hutcheson; and one brother, Ronnie Hutcheson. James leaves behind to cherish his memory six children, 13 grandchildren, one sister and two brothers, numerous other extended family members and a host of special friends. The family will receive friends on Sunday, Oct. 10, from noon to 2 p.m. in the Athens Chapel of Companion Funeral Home, located at 400 S. White Street. Share a memory of James and/or your personal condolences with his family by visiting his memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist to his family with these arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.