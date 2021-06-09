Don Ray Watkins, 71, of Maryville, but resided in Niota, lost his battle to cancer on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. Don worked for Alcoa Aluminum for 35 years. He also drove a school bus for Blount County Schools for 35 years. A Celebration of Life gathering is planned for Saturday, June 12, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Wesleyanna United Methodist Church, located at 649 County Road 609 in Athens. The family invites all friends and family to come out and celebrate Don’s life. Bring your appetite and memories. Share a memory of Don and/or your personal condolences with his family by visiting his memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist his family with these arrangements.
