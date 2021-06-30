Charles Edward Rayburn, 92, of Etowah passed away Monday, June 28, 2021. He retired from Hiwassee Land Co. in 1991 after working over 30 years. He was a member of the Etowah Masonic Lodge #653 for 68 years and a member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nadine Rayburn; daughter, Kamy Gamble; parents, H.M. and Mary Rayburn; sister, Pauline Rowland; and brothers, Jim, Hoyle, Ralph and Dan Rayburn. He is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Cathy Rayburn; granddaughter, Ali Rayburn; grandson, Joseph Gamble; and son-in-law, Tim Gamble. The family would like to thank the Athens Place and Hospice caregivers for all the love and care they had given to Charles. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 1, at Green Hill Cemetery with Dr. H.E. Cardin officiating. No formal visitation will be held. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you are unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
