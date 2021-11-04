Daniel Dyer, 42, of Cleveland departed this life on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Tennova Healthcare in Cleveland. Born on Jan. 14, 1979, to the late Mike and Carole Dyer, he was a native and lifelong resident of Bradley County and was a member of the Bradley Central High School Class of 1997. He enjoyed cooking, fishing, and spending time with his family. Left behind to cherish his memory are his children, Ethan, Ellise, Lijah, Lucian, Gabriel, Zabreakiel, and Collwyn; siblings, Chris and Misty Dyer, Michael Dyer, Stephanie Smith, Wanda Dyer, Jessica and Robbie Free, and Samantha and Brandon Swafford; as well as several nieces, nephews, extended family members and a host of friends. Private services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Daniel’s family to help defray medical and final expenses. Send a message of comfort and view the family guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral and Cremation Service, Cleveland Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.
