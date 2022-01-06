Eric Ross Walker, 51, of Athens passed away Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at his residence. Eric was born in Frankfurt, Germany, and was a resident of Athens for over 37 years. Eric was a former operations manager with Whirlpool. He was also a former teacher at McMinn County High School, where he taught biology and chemistry. He was also a special teams coach for the Cherokees. He served as an assistant coach for both Coach John Mullinax and Coach Tony Daugherty. Eric is survived by his loving wife, Denise Goodman Walker of Athens; son, Benjamin “Ben” Ross Walker of Athens; parents, James Ross Walker and Beverly Ann Hicks Walker of Athens; sister, Lisa Walker Dalton and husband, Bryan, of Athens; brother, James Kevin Walker of Athens; nieces, Danyell Wilson and husband, Branden, Christine Waite and Stefanie Waite; and nephews, Jimmy Walker and Bryce Dalton. The family will have a Gathering of Friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, at Ziegler Funeral Home. If you are unable to attend the gathering, sign the online guest registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Eric Ross Walker.
