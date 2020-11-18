Margaret Ann Powers Dotson, 79, of Athens passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at her residence. A native of Meigs County and a current resident of Sweetwater, she was a daughter of the late Bryant Samuel and Sarah Sally Gennoe Powers, and was preceded in death by her husband, Weldon Wesley Dotson; one brother, Samuel Bryant “Sammy” Powers; and two sisters, Edna P. Collins and Betty Webb. A member of Madisonville Church of God, she was a former employee of Damy Industries. Survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law; David and Charlotte Dotson of Athens, and Larry and Angie Wilford of Decatur; four daughters and son-in-law, Tammy McCarter, Danny and Kathy Givens, all of Sweetwater, Sandra King of Athens, and Linda Edwards of Madisonville; one brother, James Earl Powers of Athens; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Mildred Ercel Powers of Athens, Frances and James Ramey of Clyde, N.C., and Willie Mae and Donald Moses of Decatur; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, in the chapel of Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home. Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at Cedar Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday prior to the service at the funeral home. Those unable to attend may send condolences at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Margaret-Dodson Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Trending Now
-
Parkison talks process of closing MCHS, Niota last week
-
Conflicting accounts arise after TSSAA ruling ends McMinn County's football season
-
McMinn County football done; TSSAA rules Dobyns-Bennett advances
-
McMinn County at Dobyns-Bennett canceled shortly before kickoff
-
Police reports for Friday, Nov. 13, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.