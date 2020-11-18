Margaret Ann Powers Dotson, 79, of Athens passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at her residence. A native of Meigs County and a current resident of Sweetwater, she was a daughter of the late Bryant Samuel and Sarah Sally Gennoe Powers, and was preceded in death by her husband, Weldon Wesley Dotson; one brother, Samuel Bryant “Sammy” Powers; and two sisters, Edna P. Collins and Betty Webb. A member of Madisonville Church of God, she was a former employee of Damy Industries. Survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law; David and Charlotte Dotson of Athens, and Larry and Angie Wilford of Decatur; four daughters and son-in-law, Tammy McCarter, Danny and Kathy Givens, all of Sweetwater, Sandra King of Athens, and Linda Edwards of Madisonville; one brother, James Earl Powers of Athens; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Mildred Ercel Powers of Athens, Frances and James Ramey of Clyde, N.C., and Willie Mae and Donald Moses of Decatur; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, in the chapel of Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home. Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at Cedar Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday prior to the service at the funeral home. Those unable to attend may send condolences at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Margaret-Dodson Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.

