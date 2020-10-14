Earlene Denise Roberts, 58, of Athens passed away Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Fort Sanders Medical Center in Knoxville. She was a native and lifelong resident of McMinn County. She was the daughter of the late Jimmie Nell Dennis Roberts. Earlene was of the Baptist faith. Survivors include her father, Earl Roberts; sons, Jamie Roberts and Jeremy Roberts; grandson, Parker Roberts; sister and brother-in-law, Darlene and Scott Thornton; special family friend, Kelly Moore: and several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, at Ziegler Funeral Home. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at McMinn Memory Gardens with Glen Standridge officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Ziegler Funeral Home to assist in paying Earlene’s final expenses. If you are unable to attend the service, sign the online guest registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Earlene Denise Roberts.
