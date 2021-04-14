Sgt. Robert Douglas
Johnson, “Boston Bob,” born Feb. 28, 1949, went home to be with the Lord on April 10, 2021. He is survived by his children, Kimberly Goodwin of Niota, Corinna Johnson of East Sandwich, Mass., and Stephen Johnson of Dallas, Texas; two grandchildren, Senior Airman Cody Goodwin of Clovis, N.M., and Steven “Cole” Hampton of Niota; and a daughter-in-law, Brandi Hampton, also of Niota. He was serving as the chaplain for VFW Post 5146 in Athens. Robert served in the United States Air Force for 22 years and did two terms in Vietnam. He continues to selflessly give his life even in death as he has donated his body to the University of Tennessee Body Farm for medical research. Share a memory of Robert and/or your personal condolences with his family by visiting his memorial webpage and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist his family with these arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.