Wanda Jean Maynor, 95, known by many as “Granny,” went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Charles and Ethel Corvin. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ben O. Maynor; son, Joe B. Maynor; daughter, Jerri Baxter; one brother and three sisters. She is survived by two sons, Jerry Maynor (Lucille) and David Maynor (Amy); one daughter, Phyllis Hart (Frank); six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Zelma Edmonson and Betty Cardin (Paul). Wanda loved all her nieces, nephews, and extended family. Family and friends will assemble at Bordwine Funeral Home on Tuesday, Aug. 17, at 1 p.m. and proceed to Mars Hill Cemetery for the 2 p.m. graveside service with Pastor Scott Cardin officiating. No formal visitation will be held. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you are unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.