Dennis “Chip” Morgan
Ferguson, 74, passed away on Sept. 4, 2020, at his home in Athens. He was born to the late William Morgan Ferguson and Mary Catherine Glass on Oct. 23, 1945 in Athens. He graduated from high school in Medina, Ohio, and served in both the United States Air Force and Navy, and retired from X-10 in Oak Ridge. He was a great leader to his family and an amazing husband, father and granddad, and was loved by all. Dennis loved to spend time with family and friends, as well as going fishing and hunting with them. During his life, he was a devoted son, husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle. He will be sadly missed by many. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, William Morgan Ferguson and May Catherine Glass; brothers, Richard Witt, Wayne Ferguson, and James “Cootie” Ferguson; sisters, Mary Frances Walker and Virginia Diana Ferguson; nephews, Joseph Avery Johnson and Bruce Witt; and nieces, Frances Witt and Sharon “Bambi” Ferguson. He leaves to cherish his memories his wife of 53 years, Judy Ferguson; children, Keith (Bridgett) Ferguson, Denise Ferguson, and Dannis (Keyona) Ferguson; grandchildren, Chy Ferguson, Sydnee Roberts, Ashton Jackson, Xavier Jackson, Dysheek Ferguson, Nastazya Ferguson, Leilani Ferguson, Aniyah Ferguson and Christian Oggs; great-grandchildren, Makinzle and Shiloh Roberts, Kaliyah Jackson, Lashae and Lauryn Jackson, Emmaleigh Ferguson and Landon Ferguson; brothers, William “Spanky” (Robbin) Ferguson, Walter Ferguson, and Rhea Scruggs from Springfield, Mass.; devoted cousins, Jackie (Sherry) Scruggs, Vickie Thompson and Gloria Batiste; special friends and extended family, Darlene Mitchell (Michael Scruggs) from Springfield, Mass., Tamika Bradley, Imogene King, Fonda King, and Ann Buchanan and family; and a host of nieces and nephews. Funeral services were Sunday, Sept. 13, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of M.D. Dotson & Sons Funeral Home with Pastor Larry Saunders officiating and the Rev. Leuty McDermott delivering the eulogy. There was a walk-through visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. Interment followed at the end of service in Hammonds Cemetery in Athens with military honor guard. M.D. Dotson & Sons Funeral Home of Athens was in charge of arrangements.
