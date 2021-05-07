Yolanda Sue Dodson
Montiville, age 51. On April 5, 2021, after her battle with cancer, Yolanda passed away at her home in Walker, La., surrounded by her loved ones. Yolanda was a native of Athens and a longtime resident of Louisiana. She was the owner and operator of Tri Textbook Rentals. Yolanda is survived by her mother, Sue and Craig Renfrow of Mississippi, and her father, Dell Dodson of Texas; siblings, Freddie and Julie Dodson Wiley of Athens, and Dustin and Jennifer Dodson of Texas; children, Destiny Montiville, Dakota Montiville, Legend and Larry Edwards, Cheyenne Montiville and Kam Balleto, all of Lousiana; grandchildren, Mila and Kason Edwards, and Avery Estes; nieces and nephew, Tyler and Elizabeth Wiley, and Yuna Dodson; several special aunts, uncles, cousins and special friend, Joey Balleto. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 8, at Foster Cemetery with Brother Bill Woody officiating. If you are unable to attend, sign the online registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Yolanda Sue Dodson Montiville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.