Gary Don Standridge, 75, of Athens went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. He was preceded in death by his mother and stepfather, Juanita and Garland Lewallen; father, Fred Ondus Standridge; and brother, Allen Standridge. He retired from General Motors; proudly served his country in the Army; and was a member of Masonic Lodge 709 and AmVet Post 100. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Melissa and Tony Lance; grandchildren and spouses, Ashley and Dillon Miller, Donovan McKenzie, Trinity Lance and Meadow Lance; great-grandchildren, Rhealie Williams, Beau Miller, Hazel Mae Miller and Zayne McKenzie; and brothers and sister-in-law, Terry and Gail Standridge, and Mike Standridge. A special thanks to Melissa Burrell, Kimberly Lance, Sandra Ausburn, Angelia Young, and Sharon Wilson for the loving care they gave to my father; and also to Amedisys Hospice. A Masonic service will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 23, in the chapel of Bordwine Funeral Home with funeral services to follow with the Rev. Kevin Miller officiating. Family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday prior to the service. If attending, it is mandatory to wear a mask and please honor the guidelines for social distancing. A private committal service will be held at McMinn Memory Gardens. Honorary pallbearers will be Dirk Standridge, Christopher Standridge, Tony Lance, Donovan McKenzie and Dillon Miller. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you are unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
