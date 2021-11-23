Gerald “Jerry” Poats, 91, of Elizabethton, and formerly of Athens, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at Hillview Health and Rehab. Born April 1930 in Jackson, Mich., he graduated from Hillsdale, Mich. high school before moving to Angola, Ind. with his family. After his marriage to Cecilia in 1950, the couple moved to Warsaw, Ind., where Jerry, as he was known to his friends, worked as an automotive paint and body expert, a typewriter and adding machine mechanic and finished his career as a tool and die and machinist operator making special order joint replacements for Zimmer, Mfg. in Warsaw, Ind. He relocated to Athens upon his retirement in 1986 and built his home with the help of his wife of 49 years, Cecilia. A member of the National Guard, Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, Swift Museum Foundation, Mercedes-Benz Club of America and Athens Lutheran Church, Gerald was an accomplished mechanic, body work specialist and precision machinist and tool and die professional. He prided himself in his restored Swift aircraft and his prized antique automobiles. He was always happy to lend a hand where needed. If you spent much time around him, you were going to hear some great stories. Jerry traveled extensively, including driving the entire length of Route 66 in his antique Mercedes convertible, fly-ins all over the country in his Swift aircraft, camping in many of the National Parks and trips to Hawaii and Alaska. He never knew a stranger. Gerald was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Cecilia; and his second wife, Betty Jo. He is survived by his daughter, Vickie Dugger and her husband, Mark Dugger, of Elizabethton; grandchildren, Dr. Eric Baurle and his wife, Sarah, of Brentwood, and Brett Baurle and his wife, Mary, of Johnson City; great-grandchildren, Macy Baurle and Zoe Zehring (children of Brett and Mary), and Everett Baurle and Charlotte Baurle (children of Eric and Sarah); and sisters, Sally Palmer and her husband, Bob, of Ohio, and Nancy Berry of Indiana. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 24, at the McMinn Memory Gardens Mausoleum. The family will receive friends from noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Ziegler Funeral Home. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. If you cannot attend the visitation or graveside services, sign the online registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Gerald “Jerry” Poats.
