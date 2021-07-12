Freddie Allen Massingale, 73, of Athens passed away Friday, July 9, 2021, at his residence. He was born at home on Oct. 16, 1947, and was a man with a strong Christian faith. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Wesley and Bertie Edna Massingale; brothers, Darrell and James Wesley Massingale; sisters, Alice Massingale Call and Joyce Massingale; grandson, Derrick Jaxon Grillo; and special friends, Jerry Donald Basinger and Tony Douglas Farris. Survivors include his daughter, Sharon Massingale; special grandson serving in the United States Air Force, Dace Jaylon Brown; other grandchildren, Jessica Pierce, Brandon Massingale, and Heather Burger; former wife, Linda Massingale; brother-in-law, Gene Call; sisters, Mary Ann (Billy) Park and Carolyn Massingale; brother, Ronnie (Marilyn “Sam”) Massingale; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Virginia McKinkley and parents; many special neighbors; and the McMinn Regional Humane Society crew. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the McMinn Regional Humane Society. A graveside service will take place at Wesleyanna Cemetery on Wednesday, July 14, at 1 p.m. Good Samaritan Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.