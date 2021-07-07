Ralph E. Bales, 75, of Ten Mile passed away at his home on Friday, July 2, 2021, surrounded by his family. He was a lifelong resident of Ten Mile. He was a school bus driver for Meigs County Schools for 33 years. Ralph loved to fish and work on cars. He also loved to trade on vehicles. Ralph was a member of Nebo House of Prayer of Jesus Christ. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dex and Viola Bales; and brother, Roger Bales. Survivors include his loving wife of 52 years, Lucille Bales of Ten Mile; daughter, Tammy Bales of Ten Mile; son, Mitch Bales Jr. and wife, Charlotte, of Ten Mile; grandchildren, Bella, Skye, Abby Bales of Ten Mile; brothers and sisters, Billy Bales and wife, Faye, of Ten Mile, Brenda Howell and husband, Jake, of Ten Mile, Clifford Bales and wife, Barbara, of Ten Mile, Debbie Beason and husband, Jim, of Paint Rock, Sue Jones and husband, Herb, of Lenoir City, Peggy Allen and husband, Mike, of Paint Rock, and Roy Bales and wife, Sandra, of Paint Rock; sister-in-law, Patsy Padgett and husband, J.T., of Ball Ground, Ga.; and many extended family members and friends. The family received friends from 3 to 5 p.m. on Monday, July 5, at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral services following at 5 p.m. with the Rev. Lawrence Waller officiating. Interment followed the service in Bales Family Cemetery in Ten Mile. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston was in charge of arrangements.
