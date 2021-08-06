Kenneth J. Cate, 96, of Athens passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at his family farm that has belonged to the Cate family for over 200 years. Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold A. Cate and Sally Green Cate; along with his siblings, Alfred B. Cate, Howard Cate, JB Cate, Harold Cate and Avis Cate; as well as his first wife, Jessie Lee Charles Cate; second wife, Elsie Womac Cate; and son-in-law, Mike Stewart. Kenneth is survived by his children, Debbie Stewart, Arnold Cate and wife, Kathy, Sally White and husband, Larry, and Jim Cate; grandchildren, Kim Stewart, Tosha Stinnett, Jessica Cate and fiancé, Devan Stephens, Christina Burrell and husband, Jon, Christopher Cate and wife, Kayla, Kevin White, and Ashley Cate; and 10 great-grandchildren. The family would like to express their appreciation to Connie and Calvin Womac for their kindness and support and also the support and care provided by Gail Kaiser and Hospice of Chattanooga. Graveside services will be at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 8, at Sullins Cemetery with the Rev. Gary King officiating. Pallbearers will be Christopher Cate, John Cate, Rick Cate, Jonah Dalton, Monty Davis and Kevin White. If you cannot attend the graveside service, sign the online registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Kenneth J. Cate.
