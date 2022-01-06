Marvin Dean Lunsford, 72, went to be with the Lord on Jan. 3, 2022. He was born on Oct. 6, 1949 in Athens to the late Mae and Luke Lunsford. He was a lifelong resident of McMinn County. Marvin worked for Athens Furniture Company until the company closed. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, and working with his hands. He loved to share his gardening with friends, neighbors, and family. Marvin served as a deacon in his church for many years. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Beverly Price. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 50 years, Carolyn Lunsford; two sons, Ronald Lunsford and Rodney (Mendy) Lunsford; his daughter, Deanna (Jeremy) Stewart; grandchildren, Jalynn Stewart, Carly Stewart, Enoch Lunsford, and Elijah Lunsford; siblings, Luther Lunsford Jr., Larry Lunsford, Danny Lunsford, Janice Beatrice Winsett, and Teresa Clark; his lifelong friend, Danny Stephens; special friends, Dennis and Darlene Miller; along with a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends. The family will be receiving friends on Friday, Jan. 7, at Companion Funeral Home of Athens from 5 to 7 p.m. The service is to follow with the Rev. Jerry Stephens officiating. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 8, at 10 a.m. at Hammonds Cemetery in Athens. Share a personal memory of Marvin or your condolences with his family at his online memorial located at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist the family with these arrangements.
