LeRoy Harrison “Jelly Bean” Eaton, 81, of Englewood passed away on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at his home. He was a lifelong resident of McMinn County and was a son of the late Ernest “Ernie” and Ellie Fain Eaton. He was also preceded in death by brothers, Arnold and Emerson Eaton; and sister, Ida Mae Rhinehart. He was a lifelong member of Manilla Chapel Baptist Church, where he was ordained as a deacon on June 26, 1977. He was chairman of the deacon board, song leader, and adult Sunday school teacher. He was retired from Mayfield Dairy as a transport driver. He was owner of McMinn Stripping and Refinishing and served in the U.S. Army, 278th Regiment, from 1954-1964. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Velma Riggs Eaton; daughters and sons-in-law, Rhonda and Eric White and Amanda and Mike McDowell, all of Englewood; sons and daughters-in-law, Harold and Wendy Eaton, Larry and Melissa Eaton, and Darryl Eaton; grandkids, Cayci and Wayne Hicks Jr., Colby and Tangie Eaton, Nick and Chelsea Eaton, Michael Eaton, LeeAnn Eaton, Nathan and Leslie McDowell, Kayla McDowell, and David Bull; great-grandkids, Maddy and Hallie Hicks, Rhett and Beau Eaton, Lyric and Bryndie Eaton, and Liam Eaton; brother and sister-in-law, Amos and Alma Eaton; sister and brother-in-law, Edna and Raymond Wilburn; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jerry and Patsy Riggs, Gary and Carolyn Cooper, and Jackie Cooper; and a host of nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 21, in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with Jerry “Bubba” Stephens and the Rev. Greg Watson officiating. Interment will follow in Fain Family Cemetery. Military honors will be presented at the graveside by the U.S. Army. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 20, at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Colby Eaton, Nick Eaton, Michael Eaton, Nathan McDowell, David Bull, Jerry Riggs Jr., and David Hampton. Honorary pallbearer will be Wayne Hicks Jr. If you are unable to attend this service or visitation, sign the guest register at www.smithfuneralandcremationservicesofathens.com By adhering to the guidelines by the CDC and the governor’s office for services, you are asked to continue wearing masks and social distance. If you are sick, feel sick or are quarantined, please stay at home. Smith Funeral & Cremation Services of Athens is honored to serve the family of LeRoy Harrison “Jelly Bean” Eaton.
