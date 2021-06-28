Jerryd Keith Keller, 36, of Athens, passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Jerryd was a native and lifelong resident of McMinn County. He was formerly employed by Erosion Solutions. During high school, he played quarterback for the McMinn County Cherokees. Jerryd is survived by father and mother, Jim and Linda Dodson Keller of Athens; daughters, AAlohna Keller, Jocelyn Kerr and Harley Joy Keller; brothers, Richie Keller and Jay Roach; paternal grandmother, JoAnn Keller; along with a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. The family received friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday, June 24 at Ziegler Funeral Home. Sign the online registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Jerryd Keith Keller.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.