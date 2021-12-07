Jerry Wayne Moates, 80, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Sherman, Texas. He is in a peaceful place now after a lengthy illness battling Dementia. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles E and Regena Moates; brother, Larry Lynn Moates of Etowah; and uncle (like a brother), Melvin B Moates of Tallahassee, Fla. He is survived by his (high school sweetheart) wife of 62 years, Nancy Dee Moates of Sherman, Texas; daughter, Jeri McCraw and spouse, Kenny, of Pottsboro, Texas; granddaughter, Lauren Dee McCraw of Richardson Texas; brother, Eddie Moates; nephews, Shawn Moates and Shane Moates and spouse, Lisa, of Etowah; brother-in-law, Wes and spouse, Debbie James, of Loudon; and niece, Ashley Johnson and spouse, Jay, of Henderson. Jerry graduated from Etowah High School in 1959 and played football for the Etowah Piledrivers. He choose a career as an Start-up Instrument Engineer that took him to many places in the US and Canada. He loved being on the Texas coast fishing and hunting. He was loved by his family and so many friends he met along the way. He was a “Papa” to all of us. Graveside services for Mr. Moates were held Monday, Nov. 29, at Fairview Cemetery in Denison, Texas. Condolences may be registered online at www.fisherfh.com Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home of Denison, Texas.
