Lynda R. Delisle, 74, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family and her dogs on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. She was born on Feb. 19, 1947 in Vallejo, Calif., to Harry and Patricia Broderson. She was a school bus driver for many years. She had a passion for showing dogs and loved taking care of people in her community. Her favorite hobbies were her dogs, playing cards, cooking and socializing with friends. She is survived by her brother, Gary Broderson, his wife, Gloria, and their daughter, Amy. Lynda is also survived by her children, Dawn Girard, and her husband, Steven, and Jason Sarnowski, and his wife, Kelly, and Bryce Tedesco. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Joseph Delisle. The family holds a deep appreciation for the services of the Hospice of Chattanooga Athens Team for taking such wonderful care of Lynda in her final days. Per Lynda’s request, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made by donation to McMinn Regional Humane Society, 3 Davidson Road, Athens, TN 37303. In the memo, please indicate “In Memory of Lynda R. Delisle.”
