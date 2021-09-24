Mark Allen Baker, 52, of Riceville passed away Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Starr Regional Medical Center of Athens. Mark was a native of Athens and a lifelong resident of McMinn County. He was a son of the late Clay Baker. He was also preceded in death by sister, Kristy Zappia. Mark was a member of Faith Baptist Tabernacle and was employed with the Tennessee Valley Authority as a security officer for 20 years. He was a veteran of the United States Army, having served in Operation Iraqi Freedom during the Persian Gulf War. He also served in the Tennessee Army National Guard. Mark is survived by his loving wife, Rita Marney Baker of Riceville; sons, Trevor Baker and Gavyn Baker, both of Riceville; mother, Roberta Burris Jack and husband, Albert, of Athens; stepdaughters, Amber Stiles and husband, Charlie, of Benton, Stacie Roderick of Etowah, Jamie Roderick of Etowah, and Tiffany Dobbins of Riceville; stepson, Brandon Leight of Riceville; eight grandchildren; and brothers, Terry Baker and wife, Dawn, of Riceville, and Tony Baker of Riceville. Funeral services will be at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28, at Faith Baptist Tabernacle with the Rev. Johnny Hope and the Rev. Jeff Evans officiating. Interment will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. in Chattanooga National Cemetery with full military honors. Pallbearers will be Brandon Leight, Will Holmes, Charlie Stiles, Gavyn Baker and Jacoby Alston. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, at Faith Baptist Tabernacle. If you cannot attend the visitation or funeral services, sign the online registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Mark Allen Baker.
