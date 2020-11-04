Iva Lee Hyde Robinson, 87, of Athens, passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at her residence. Iva was a native and longtime resident of McMinn County. She was the daughter of the late Teddy and Gertrude Brown Hyde. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Gus Reed Robinson; daughter, Sherri Robinson; son, Larry Womac; brothers, Charlie Hyde and Earnest Hyde; and granddaughter, Janice Lee Bayes. Iva was a member of Mount Harmony Baptist Church in Riceville. She retired from Johnson Controls and then retired from Shell Rocky Top/Valley Mart as store manager. Her survivors include daughter, Diane Bayes and husband Billy of Athens; sons, Daryl Robinson and wife Michelle of Athens, Jim Robinson and wife Valerie of Knoxville, and Gary Robinson and wife Deirdre of Englewood; step-daughter Barbara Jean Derrick and husband Gwen of Englewood; several grandchildren and great grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4 at Ziegler Funeral Home with funeral services following at 7 p.m. with Rev. Jimmy Lewis officiating. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 5 in Oak Grove Cemetery. Family and friends will meet at the cemetery. Pallbearers will be Daryl A. Robinson Jr., Alex Robinson, Billy Bayes, Lucas Bayes, Charlie Womac and Nathan Radford. If you are unable to attend the service, sign the online guest registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Iva Lee Hyde Robinson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.