Ed Buckner, 85, of Farmington Hills, Mich., and formerly of Englewood, passed away on June 12, 2021. Ed was the beloved husband to Lucy for 47 years; son of Richard and Zelma Zoe; and loving father to eight children, 18 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Ed is survived by one brother, Harold Buckner and wife, Rosie, of Etowah; one sister-in-law, Melva Buckner of Etowah; and one sister, Wanda Pettitt and husband, Edwin, of McDonough, Ga. A graveside service at the family cemetery in McMinn County will take place in July.
