James E. “Jim” Cash, 88, of Reliance passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. Jim was born on July 2, 1933, in Anderson, S.C. to the late Edward A. and Emma Parnell Cash. Throughout life, Jim was an active soul who enjoyed spending time with his family the most. An avid bowler, golfer, and traveler, Jim always found the beauty in each day. He was a member of Cog Hill Baptist Church and enjoyed a successful career as a senior photographer with Rohr Aircraft in Riverside, Calif. In his later days, he enjoyed spending time with his church family at Cog Hill Baptist Church, as well as his senior friends at Happy Hearts. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Ms. Helen Cash; and siblings, Sarah Wicker and Larry Cash. Survivors include his two beloved daughters, Jerry (Curtis) Belk and Brenda (Robert) Baggs; grandchildren, Ryan (Rebecca) Reiter, Richard (Jennifer) Reiter, Nathan Belk, Kimberly Mashburn, Joseph Baggs, Matthew Baggs, James (Sarah) Baggs, Angie (Eric) Wright, and Amber (Marty) Tallent; great-grandchildren, Ashley Reiter, Benjamin Reiter, Noah Reiter, Avery Reiter, Jacob Reiter, Iris Baggs, Jocelyn Baggs, Gia Wright, Ava Wright, Daniel Wright, Elijah Wright, Lilly Wright, Delilah Wright, Anna Belle Tallent and Braylynn Nichols; and one sister, Barbara Sanders. A Celebration of Life graveside service with military honors was held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 25,, at Cog Hill Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Joe Hatcher officiating. His family served as pallbearers. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.HigginsFuneral.com Arrangements are entrusted to Higgins Funeral Home of Benton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.