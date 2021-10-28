Joann Wilkins Mitchell, 79, of Sweetwater passed away Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at UT Medical Center in Knoxville. Joann was a native of Englewood and a lifelong resident of McMinn County. She was the daughter of the late Arthur and Mary Annis Martin Wilkins. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 20 years, Elbert Mitchell; stepson, James Eugene “Jimmy” Mitchell; sister, Zelda Fay Wilkins Ferry; and niece, Robin Wilkins. Joann was a member of Englewood First Church of God and was a graduate of Englewood High School. She loved her cat, Biscuit, baking cookies and playing cards. Survivors include stepson, Barry Mitchell and wife, Sherry, of Sevierville; sister-in-law, Carol Wells Mitchell of Sweetwater; step-grandsons, Keith Abney and wife, Beverly, of Sweetwater, and Michael Abney of Orlando, Fla.; step-granddaughters, Carol Ann Abney of New Orleans, La., and Jan Abney of Sweetwater; step great-granddaughter, Jennifer Abney; step-great-great-granddaughter, Aycelyn Jones; and great-niece, Jessica Lamb. The family received friends from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, at Ziegler Funeral Home. Graveside services were held at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at McMinn Memory Gardens with Pastor Chris Alexander officiating. Family and friends served as pallbearers. If you were unable to attend the visitation or graveside service, sign the online guest registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens was entrusted with the care of Joann Wilkins Mitchell.
