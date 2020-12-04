Rev. Craig Morris Fairall of Englewood departed this life on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. Born in Des Moines, Iowa on May 29, 1944, he served in the United States Army as a photographer in Vietnam. Craig received a master’s degree in Divinity from Dubuque University in Dubuque, Iowa, spending his life as a Presbyterian minister at several churches. He retired from Wilson Station Presbyterian Church in Englewood. Craig was preceded in death by his wife, Melinda Conner Fairall; and brother, Jack Fairall. Left behind to cherish his memory are three sisters, Debbie Fairall of Brevard, N.C., Barb Hageman of Millsboro, Del., and Vanessa Harris of Sedalia, Mo.; two daughters, Lisa Mabry and Barb Coy, both of Cincinnati, Ohio; son, Christopher Fairall of Morrow, Ohio; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; and seven step-great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life and Homegoing will be held on Saturday, Dec. 5, at 2 p.m. at Wilson Station Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, please send gifts to Wilson Station Presbyterian Church or the Wounded Warrior Project. Share a personal memory of Craig or your condolences with his family at his online memorial located at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral & Cremation Service of Cleveland is honored to assist the Fairall family with these arrangements.
