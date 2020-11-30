Rev. Vernon T. McLane, 93, of Riceville departed this life on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at his residence. Born on Sept. 17, 1927 in Detroit, Mich. to the late John and Rhoda McLane, he was a proud veteran of the United States Navy, serving during World War II. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by first wife and mother of his children, Doris; his third son, John; and second wife, Florence. He is survived by Keith, Tee, Laurie and Katie. Vernon had many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Vernon loved his family as well as others. He retired as a tool and dye machinist. In Tennessee, he worked at Life Care Center of Cleveland as a groundskeeper. Vernon was passionate about God and serving in the ministry. His heart’s desire was to help others. His favorite Bible verse was John 3:16 — “For God so loved the world He gave His only Son. That who so ever believeth in Him should not perish, but have ever lasting life.” A gathering for friends and family will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, in the Athens Chapel of Companion Funeral Home. Rev. McLane will be laid to rest with military honors at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, at Chattanooga National Cemetery. Send a message of comfort and view the family guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
