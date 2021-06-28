James Christopher “Chris” Armstrong, 48, of East Ridge, Ga., passed away Friday, June 25, 2021. Chris cherished his relationship with his family and loved to spend time with his grandchildren. He loved to ride four wheelers, ride motorcycles and, above all, read the Bible. Chris will be deeply missed by all his family and friends.He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Laura Mae Armstrong; and grandfather, Richard Dean Norris. His survivors include his father, James Riley Armstrong and fiancé, Dolores Flores; mother, Jacqueline Cowles and husband, William; two sons, Lee Armstrong (Brookalyn) and Seth Armstrong (Ciara); mother to his children, Syvonia Armstrong; five grandchildren, Aubree, Mirakyl, Oaklynn, and Addilynn Armstrong, and Renealyn Wilson; one grandfather, Hubert Armstrong; one sister, Lisa Paul (Brant); one nephew, Barrett Paul; one niece, Abby Paul; four aunts, Brenda Cooper, Carolyn Armstrong, Darlene Bryant, and Janice Casteel; and several friends and extended family. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the chapel of Bordwine Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m., Tuesday, June 29, 2021 with Pastor Chris Creswell officiating. Family and friends will assemble at 10 a.m., Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at Bordwine Funeral Home and go in procession to Conasauga Cemetery for the 11 a.m. committal service. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. Sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.