Jacquelynne Ann Joines Bates, 81, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Jackie will be remembered for her smiles, love and her generosity and compassion for those in need. Jackie loved the Lord and spent time every day in prayer and Bible study. She was born on March 9, 1940 in Alleghany County, N.C. Her father’s job eventually moved her and her family to Etowah. It was in Tennessee where she met and married the love of her life, Alvin O. Bates. The couple married in 1960 and remained married until his passing. Alvin and Jackie moved to Douglasville, Ga., where she worked as the Western Regional Manager of United Way for many years. Jackie had an incredibly philanthropic spirit. She was selected as Douglas County Chamber of Commerce citizen of the year in 1992 and served on several human service boards, including Wellstar. She was a member of the Rotary Club, as well as a volunteer for Meals-On-Wheels. She was a longtime member of Beulah Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school and served faithfully. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Lundy Joines Sr. and Ann Louellen Tedder Joines. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Missionary James Lundy Joines Jr.; and her husband of 58 years, Alvin Odius Bates. Jackie is survived by her son, Andrew Joines Bates (Rebecca); and her two grandchildren, Max Lundy Bates and Anna-Elise Bates. Other survivors include her brother, Thomas Franklin Joines (Cissie), and her sister-in-law, Judy Higgins Joines; as well as several nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved endlessly. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. The family received friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 from 1 to 3 p.m. The funeral service was held in the chapel of the funeral home on Saturday, Oct. 16, at 3 p.m. with Brother Terry Pearman officiating. Share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville, Ga. has charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.