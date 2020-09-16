Margaret Lamb Goins Flatt, 81, of Athens passed away early Tuesday morning, Sept. 15, 2020, at her home. She was a loving mother, wife, sister and friend. She left this troubled world to rest in the presence of her Savior in a much better world. Though we grieve our loss, we celebrate her gain. She was a native of Meigs County and was a lifelong resident of McMinn County. She was a daughter of the late Martin Lamb and the late Mary Inez Goins Peeler Lamb. She was preceded in death by stepfather Ora Peeler; son, Roger Lynn Goins; sister, Brenda Peeler Lowry; two brothers, Tommy and Jimmy Lamb; brother-in-law, George Belcher; and first husband, W.A. Goins. Margaret attended Lakeview Baptist Church. Besides going to a good church service, Margaret’s favorite thing was to work in her garden and cook for her family and friends. Survivors include her husband, Billy Flatt; sons, Michael (Donna) Goins and Randy Goins; sisters, Frances Lamb Belcher (Jessie), Sue Lamb Peeler (Oliver), Bobbie Lamb Wallace (Jimmy), Kathy Peeler Stansell (David), Joanne Peeler Kirkland, Patsy Lamb Gennoe, Ada Lamb Robinson, Johnny Lamb, Sandra Lamb Ware, Judy Lamb Wade and Alice Karmann; brothers, Eddie Peeler (Phyllis) and Johnny Lamb; grandchildren, Roger, Autumn, Lorrie, Tyler, Mikayla, Rusty, Amy, Billy, Tammy, Bengy, John and Erin; great-grandchildren, Will, Paige, Audrie, Roman, Tatum, Raylon, Jaxon, Devan, Courtney, Whitney, Tori, and Taylor; stepdaughter, Vicki Tiegs; and step-grandchildren, Heather Tiegs and Heath Tiegs. Funeral services will be 7 p.m. Friday in the chapel of Ziegler Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Gamble and Pastor Steve Smith officiating. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Sullins Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jimmy Goins, Larry Malone, Ronnie ”Brouge” Goins, Lonnie Goins, Tyler Hill, Doug Williams, Logan Coleman, and Will Wright. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. If you are unable to attend the service, sign the online guest registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Margaret Lamb Goins Flatt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.