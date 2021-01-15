Sun Pok Bebb, 68, died of cancer on Jan. 9, 2021. She was born and raised in South Korea, where she met and married an American soldier named Larry Wayne Morrow and has three surviving children by the names of Jody (grandchildren, Adrianna, Jayden, and Bailey Morrow), Lisa, and Stephen Morrow. She later married Steve Bebb of Cleveland for 21 years, who has two children by the names of Dan (grandchildren, Parker and Charlie, wife, Lisa Bebb) and Andy Bebb. She also has a surviving mother, three brothers and a sister in South Korea. Sun lit up the lives of everyone she came across and never met a stranger. She will be dearly missed by her family and many more people around the world. Her last wish was to be cremated and her ashes buried with a new Dogwood tree so that when it blooms we will always see and feel her. We love and miss you, Sunshine! Companion Funeral Home of Cleveland is in charge of arrangements.
