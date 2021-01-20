Rev. Dwight Delane Duff, 77, of Sweetwater passed away at 3:31 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at Sweetwater Hospital. An associate pastor of Ebenezer (Mt. Vernon) Baptist Church, he was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Vietnam War. Survivors include his wife, Caroline Devine Duff; daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and Donnie Johnson of Madisonville; sons and daughter-in-law, Allen and Ruth Duff of Madisonville, and Ronnie Duff of Englewood; four grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; stepchildren and spouses, Kim and James Davis of Sweetwater, James Yokley of Philadelphia, Clifford and Karen Yokley of Spring City, and Keith Yokley of Madisonville; three step-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren; sisters, Sarah Murr of Knoxville, and Linda Tuder of Englewood; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by first wife, Martha Watson Duff; granddaughter, Brittney; parents, Jacob Daniel and Nina Ruth Yoder Duff; sisters, Geraldine Lowe and Helen Keller; and brother, Vernon Duff. Graveside services and interment will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Madisonville Church of God of Prophecy Cemetery with military honors provided by V.F.W. #5156, D.A.V. #93 and D.A.V. #106. By adhering to the health and business operation guidelines by the CDC and the governor’s office for services, you are asked to wear masks and social distance. Should you be sick, feel sick or be quarantined, please stay at home. If you are not able to attend, visit www.biereleyhale.com to sign the guestbook or leave private condolences for the family to read. Public viewing will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday (family will not be present) at Biereley-Hale Funeral Home. Biereley-Hale Funeral Home of Madisonville is in charge of arrangements.
