Ila Blan Parks Key, 87, of Athens passed away Friday, March 26, 2021, at her residence. She was a lifelong resident of McMinn County and was the daughter of the late Walter and Elma Carmichael Parks. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Fred L. Key; and daughter, Karen Walker. She was a member of Mt. Harmony Baptist Church #2 in Riceville and was a member of the Athens Chapter #159 Order of the Eastern Star. She is survived by three daughters and spouses, Debbie and Darrell Malone, Nancy and Roy Holmes and Amy Key, all of Athens; three granddaughters and spouses, Heather and Mike Erwin, Ashleigh and Miguel Maria and Julie and Jeffery Haney; four grandsons, Jeremy Brown, Jake and wife, Sarah Holmes, Jesse Lee Walker, and Matthew Ryan Walker; 11 great-granddaughters, Moriah, Hannah and Chloe Erwin, Jaida, Anneliese, Penelope Maria, and Matti Walker, Londyn and Marcianna Walker, Sophie Holmes and Hallee Haney; and great-grandsons, Isaiah Maria, Braxton Walker, Finnley Holmes, and Hudson and Harrison Haney. A funeral service will be conducted at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with the Rev. Garry King officiating. The committal service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, April 1, at Riceville Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home prior to the service. Pallbearers will be Mike Erwin, Jeffery Haney, Jake Holmes, Miguel Maria, Jesse Walker and Matt Walker. If you are unable to attend this service or visitation, sign the guest register at www.smith
funeralandcremationservicesofathens.com Smith Funeral & Cremation Services of Athens is honored to serve the family of Ila Blan Parks Key.
