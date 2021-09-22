Brenda Marie Russell Coates, 58, of Calhoun passed away Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Tennova Healthcare in Cleveland. Brenda was a native of Athens and a lifelong resident of McMinn County. She was a daughter of the late Margaret P. Goodman Russell, who passed away on Sept. 10, 2021. She was also preceded in death by a brother, James Russell; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Donald J. and Anna R. Coates; along with a nephew, Jason Coates. Brenda visited Henegar Baptist Church. She was a member of the Calhoun Fire Department support staff. Brenda is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Robert Coates of Calhoun; daughter, Amanda Coates of Calhoun; son, Andrew Coates of Calhoun; father, Jim Russell of Calhoun; grandsons, Elijah James Coates and Malachi Ashton Coates; sister, Audry Butts and husband, Tony, of Madisonville; a special friend whom is like a daughter, Ashley Lawson; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law, Kathy Langenhop and husband, Thomas, of Elkhart, Ind., Karen Wiggins and husband, Matthew, of Port St. Lucie, Fla., and Kelly Kemper and husband, Robert, of Richmond, Va.; and brothers-in-law, D. Wayne Coates and wife, Dolly, of Dade City, Fla., and Darren Coates and wife, Deborah, of Trenton, N.J. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 24, at Ziegler Funeral Home with the Rev. Anthony Howard officiating. Interment will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28, at Chattanooga National Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23, at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Mark Stephens, Curtis Johnson, Rickey Clowers, Richard Clowers, Wayne Bridgham, Justin Evans, Randy Kile, Troy Cobb, Tony Butts and Evan Thomas. If you cannot attend the visitation or funeral services, sign the online registry at www.zieglerfuneralhome.com Ziegler Funeral Home of Athens has been entrusted with the care of Brenda Marie Russell Coates.
