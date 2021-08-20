Samuel R. Land Jr., “Sonny,” 76, of Englewood passed away Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. He was a Christian of the Baptist faith from the Liberty Hill community. He will be greatly missed by his family. Sonny was preceded in death by his father and mother, Samuel Sr. and Reba Land; son, Trampus Land; mother and father-in-law, Ray and Nellie May Casteel; and brothers-in-law, Jacky and Bobby Casteel. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Helen Land; siblings, Curtis Land, Hoyt and Jo Land of Madisonville, Elizabeth Simmons, Dianne and Steve Kinser, Pam and Romie Reid, Sarah and Lynn Hembree, Elmer Land, Teddy Land, Gene Land and Randall Land of Englewood; uncle and aunt, Walter and Dena Newman of Englewood; several nieces and nephews; special friend, Tony Goodin; and many other friends and family. Memorial arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be held at a later date. Serenity Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements.
