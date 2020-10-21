Autrye Jean Smith Walker, 87, of Riceville went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at her residence. A native of Memphis and a resident of Cleveland and McMinn County, she was the daughter of the late C.C. and Gertie Rice Smith. She was a lifelong minister’s wife, and loving mother, and was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. William M. Walker. Survivors include daughter and son-in-law, Glenda and Phil Prichard of Riceville; son, William Martin Walker III and wife, Ashley Willis Walker, of Athens; grandchildren and spouses, Dave and Sarah, Dusty and Bridgett, Adam, Will, and Bailey; great-grandchildren, Brody, Beckett, Grant, Carlee, Morgan, Norah and Ella; four sisters and one brother. The family would like to give a special thank you to Hospice of Chattanooga, Athens office. Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at Lower Spring Creek Cemetery with the Rev. Dave Prichard officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the North American Mission Board, 4200 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta, GA 30022. Those unable to attend may send condolences at www.laycock-hobbs.com/notices/Autrye-Walker Laycock-Hobbs Funeral Home of Athens is in charge of arrangements.
