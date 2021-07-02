William Curtis Trotter, 92, of Athens passed away Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at his home. He was a lifelong resident of McMinn County, and was born and raised in the Wesleyanna community. He was a son of the late Robert H. “Bob” and Dicie Kathryn Armstrong Trotter. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Helen Ingram Trotter; sisters, Lena Minge, Marie Howell, and Naoma Trotter; and brothers, James, D.C. and Hugh Trotter. He was a member of Allen Memorial United Methodist Church and was a former longtime member of Wesleyanna United Methodist Church. He was associated with Athens Supply Company for 41 years until his retirement. Curtis is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Diane and Gary Hicks; granddaughter and her husband, Tully Anne and James Thomas Hughes; two great-granddaughters, Tinley Anne and Elsie Anne Hughes; one great-grandson, James Foster Hughes, all of Athens; and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be conducted at 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 3, at Cedar Grove Cemetery with the Rev. Bill Dawson and Frank Moran officiating. The family will have a drop-by of friends at Smith Funeral & Cremation Services on Saturday from 2 until 3:30 p.m. prior to the graveside. The family suggests memorials be made to Wesleyanna Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 303, Etowah, TN 37331. If you are unable to attend this visitation or graveside service, sign the guest register at www.smithfuneralandcremationservicesofathens.com Smith Funeral & Cremation Services of Athens is honored to serve the family of William Curtis Trotter.
