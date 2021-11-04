Shirley Mae Buckner Moore, 82, of Etowah passed away on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. She was a longtime member of Zion Hill Baptist Church in Englewood. Shirley was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her joys in life centered around her loving family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her church, and most importantly, living life to the fullest. She had a big heart and will be missed by all her family and friends. Shirley was a daughter of the late Robert C. Buckner and Alice Watson Buckner, and wife to her late loving husband, Benjamin Moore. Superseded by the death of her parents listed above; three brothers, Raymond (Bud) Buckner, Curtis Buckner, and Donald Buckner; and two sisters, Mildred McCaslin and Pauline Choat. Survivors include her loving children: one son, Carlos Corredor, and two daughters, Carolyn Boucher and Victoria (Vicky) Smith; four grandchildren, Christopher Corredor, Milena Corredor, Dustin Lingerfelt, and Chelsea Eaton; one great-grandchild, Liam Eaton; and brothers and sisters, Nina Croft, Wanda Starkey, Joyce Stewart, and Robert (Bobby) Buckner. Family will receive friends from 4 to 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5, in the chapel of Bordwine Funeral Home. A memorial service for Shirley will be at 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5, at the funeral home with Pastor Nevil Smith officiating. Committal service will be held at a later date in the spring of 2022. Shirley was a big supporter of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and she requested that, instead of flowers, you consider sending your donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. You can do so by going to their webpage and selecting the “My gift is in memory of” option. You can also donate by mail or phone using the ID Number 22641311. The address for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. The phone number is (800) 805-5856. Bordwine Funeral Home of Etowah is in charge of arrangements. If you are unable to attend, sign the guest registry at www.bordwinefuneralhome.com
